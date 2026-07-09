Drone strikes target oil storage facilities in Russia's Tver and Stavropol regions

9 July 2026 11:35 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Drone attacks overnight on July 9 targeted oil storage facilities in Russia's Tver and Mikhaylovsk in the Stavropol Krai, sparking fires at both sites, AzerNEWS reports.

Russian outlet ASTRA and monitoring Telegram channels reported that the strikes caused fires at the affected facilities. Based on open-source intelligence (OSINT) analysis of eyewitness videos, the facility hit in Mikhaylovsk, located in the Shpakovsky District of Stavropol Krai, was identified as the LUKOIL-Yugnefteprodukt oil depot.

The facility is involved in the storage, transshipment, and distribution of petroleum products through oil depots and the Lukoil network of filling stations across southern and central Russia.

Stavropol Krai Governor Vladimir Vladimirov confirmed that an attack had taken place but described the strike location only as an "industrial facility" in the nearby settlement of Vyazniki in the Shpakovsky district.