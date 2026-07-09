F-35 and CAATSA return to centre of US-Türkiye defence dialogue

9 July 2026 22:49 (UTC+04:00)

By News Centre

Rear Admiral Zeki Aktürk, Press and Public Relations Advisor for the Ministry of National Defense (MSB), evaluated the strategic outcomes of the historic Ankara NATO Summit during a weekly press briefing held at the newly constructed Crescent-Star Joint Headquarters.

Aktürk emphasized that the landmark summit has significantly strengthened the Euro-Atlantic alliance, while underscoring Turkiye's expanding role as a cornerstone of regional stability and advanced defense production.

A Visionary Defense Hub

The briefing was hosted at the sprawling Crescent-Star (Ay Yıldız) Headquarters, a massive complex designed to consolidate the Ministry of National Defense, the Turkish General Staff, and all major force commands into a single, high-tech campus.

"The Crescent-Star Headquarters is not merely a modern military complex," Aktürk stated. "It is a strategic vision project reflecting the Turkish Armed Forces' joint operational capability, institutional integration, and agility in a rapidly shifting security landscape."

Equipped with state-of-the-art technological infrastructure and contemporary command-and-control capabilities, the sustainable facility serves as a concrete manifestation of Turkiye’s defensive resolve. Aktürk extended formal gratitude to the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization, and Climate Change, alongside the Housing Development Administration (TOKİ), for spearheading the complex's ongoing construction.

Landmark 36th NATO Summit in Ankara

Addressing the 36th NATO Heads of State and Government Summit recently hosted in Ankara, Aktürk noted that the historic meeting operated under a comprehensive "360-degree security" framework. The summit served as a critical platform for addressing current threats facing the Alliance and solidifying collective deterrence and defense strategies.

Parallel to the political sessions, Minister of National Defense Yaşar Güler hosted an international Defense Industry Forum and a ministerial reception at the new joint headquarters. The events spotlighted Turkiye's indigenous defense technological breakthroughs, high manufacturing capacity, and global export vision.

"Under the leadership of our President, and bolstered by a powerful military and a cutting-edge domestic defense industry, Turkiye continues to maintain dialogue channels, resolve crises, and serve as a constructive power for global peace," Aktürk added.

High-Level Defense Diplomacy

The Ministry detailed an extensive itinerary of bilateral defense diplomacy executed on the sidelines of the summit. Minister Güler engaged in pivotal defense cooperation talks with counterparts from Japan, Latvia, New Zealand, Hungary, and Canada. Notably, a formal Declaration of Intent on Defense Cooperation was signed with Canada, and a high-level reception was granted to the CEO of defense giant BAE Systems.

Furthermore, a critical trilateral meeting between Turkiye, Romania, and Bulgaria culminated in an amendment to the Black Sea Mine Countermeasures Task Group (MCM Black Sea) memorandum. The updated agreement officially expands the task force's operational scope to include the protection of critical underwater infrastructure across the Black Sea. Minister Güler also joined President Erdoğan in high-stakes bilateral meetings with the leaders of France, Syria, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, and United States President Donald Trump.

Counter-Terrorism and Border Security Update

Providing the weekly security balance sheet, the Ministry confirmed that the Turkish Armed Forces are maintaining an unyielding stance against threats to national security. In the past week, four more PKK terrorists surrendered to border forces, while sweeping operations successfully neutralized mines, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), and insurgent hideouts across operational zones.

In an important regional development, the 2nd Army Engineers Regiment completed construction on a 240-meter floating bridge across the Euphrates River in Deir ez-Zor, Syria. Following final transit checks, the bridge is scheduled to officially open for service on July 10.

On domestic borders, security forces apprehended 316 individuals attempting illegal crossings over the past week, including one confirmed member of a terrorist organization. This brings total illegal crossing apprehensions since January 1 to 5,615 individuals, with an additional 41,129 crossings successfully blocked. Furthermore, a targeted search operation along the Van border corridor yielded the seizure of 109 kilograms of narcotics.

Military Training and Defense Exports

Highlighting international military readiness, Aktürk noted the successful conclusion of the "Trilateral Eagle Exercise" involving Turkiye, Azerbaijan, and Egypt in Konya on July 3. Turkish naval assets are now transitioning to participate in the "Breeze 2026" exercise in Bulgaria and the upcoming "Sea Breeze II" drills in the United Kingdom later this month.

Domestically, the Land Forces Command officially integrated a new batch of Bayraktar TB3 armed unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), 7.62mm infantry rifles, weapons-carrying tactical vehicles, and Electric Armored Personnel Carriers (E-ZPT) into its active inventory. Additionally, the state-run Mechanical and Chemical Industry Corporation (MKE A.Ş.) finalized an export contract to supply Albania with the locally developed BORAN Air-Transportable Light Howitzer.

Ministry Rejects US Sanctions and Responds to Greece

Following the briefing, the Ministry addressed pressing geopolitical questions from journalists regarding comments made during the summit.

When asked about U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks regarding Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) sanctions, the Ministry issued a direct statement:

"As a strong and effective NATO ally, Turkiye continues to make significant contributions to the Alliance's collective security. Our clear expectation remains the complete removal of CAATSA sanctions and all overt or covert restrictions targeting our defense industry, as these measures run entirely contrary to the spirit of alliance. We welcome the statements made by the U.S. President and champion an approach rooted in mutual trust and solidarity over restrictions."

In response to separate inquiries regarding Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’s vocal opposition to Turkiye's potential procurement of F-35 fighter jets, the Ministry called for constructive neighborly relations.

"Our country stands firmly for the preservation of peace and stability in our region," the Ministry noted, warning against escalatory rhetoric. "We remind all parties that the Turkish Armed Forces pose absolutely no threat to anyone who does not position themselves as a threat to Turkiye."