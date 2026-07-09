Moscow draws red line for Yerevan over TRIPP and EU, Armenian newspaper says

9 July 2026 14:43 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Russia has maintained a firm position toward Armenia following Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's recent visit to Russia, with Moscow reportedly insisting on a single key political demand, according to the Armenian newspaper Hraparak, AzerNEWS reports.

The publication claims that Pashinyan's July 6 visit to Yekaterinburg, where he attended an international industrial exhibition, has sparked concern within Armenia's ruling circles. According to the report, the Armenian prime minister, who had personally initiated the visit, failed to persuade Russian officials to lift restrictions affecting Armenian exports.

Before Armenia's June 7 parliamentary elections, Pashinyan had publicly expressed confidence that discussions in Moscow would quickly resolve the export dispute.

However, Hraparak reports that no breakthrough was achieved. According to the newspaper, Russian officials reiterated their previous position, telling the Armenian delegation that the country's products "do not correspond to our market."

The publication argues that the trade dispute reflects broader geopolitical disagreements rather than purely commercial concerns.

According to Hraparak, Moscow is seeking to force Yerevan into making a strategic choice between closer integration with the Russian Federation and the European Union.

The newspaper claims Russia's principal demand is for Armenia to abandon the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) initiative and to refrain from deepening its engagement with the European Union.

Neither Russian nor Armenian authorities have officially commented on the newspaper's claims.