PepsiCo beats Q2 revenue estimates

9 July 2026 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

PepsiCo Inc. reported better-than-expected financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2026, with both revenue and profit posting strong year-over-year growth, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

The company’s net revenue increased 6.4% compared to the same period last year, reaching $24.2 billion, exceeding analysts’ forecasts.

Net income surged 134.6% year-over-year to $3 billion, while diluted earnings per share (EPS) climbed 137% to $2.18. Meanwhile, core EPS rose 4% to $2.20, reflecting steady growth in the company’s underlying business performance.

Looking ahead, PepsiCo expects full-year 2026 net revenue to grow between 4% and 6%, while core EPS is projected to increase by 5% to 7%.

Commenting on the results, CEO Ramon Laguarta said the company will continue focusing on accelerating revenue growth by strengthening its global brands, expanding its portfolio of functional and health-conscious products, introducing new innovations, and investing in affordability initiatives for consumers. He also emphasized ongoing efforts to improve productivity and operational efficiency across the business.

Following the earnings release, PepsiCo shares rose nearly 1% in premarket trading, reflecting investors’ positive reaction to the stronger-than-expected results.

The report highlights PepsiCo’s ability to maintain solid growth despite a challenging economic environment, supported by strong demand for its snack and beverage brands, continued product innovation, and disciplined cost management.