FIFA World Cup: Quarter-final stage to begin tonight

9 July 2026 17:03 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The quarter-final stage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will kick off on July 9, AzerNEWS reports.

France and Morocco's national teams will face each other at Boston Stadium in Foxborough, USA. The match will begin at 00:00 (Baku time).

The game will be officiated by Argentine referee Facundo Tello.

In the other quarter-final matches, Spain will take on Belgium, England will face Norway, and Argentina will play against Switzerland.

The FIFA World Cup 2026, hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, will conclude on July 19.

It is the first time the World Cup is organized by three countries together, and also the first tournament to feature 48 teams instead of the previous 32-team format.

Moreover, it is also the first time since 2002 that multiple nations are co-hosting the competition. Mexico, having previously hosted in 1970 and 1986, will become the first country to host or co-host the World Cup three times.