Azerbaijani rowers to participate in international regatta [PHOTOS]

9 July 2026 17:24 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijani rowers will participate in an international regatta to be held in the city of Poti, Georgia, AzerNEWS reports citing the Azerbaijan Water Sports Federation.

The Azerbaijan will be represented by 12 athletes at the competition, which will take place from July 10 to 12.

In the rowing (academic rowing) category, Ismayil Shirinov, Sabit Abdullayev, Mahammad Hasanov, and Isabala Dadashzade will compete.

In the canoe events, Fakhri Sadigli, Vagif Mustafazade, and Rustam Asgarov will vie for medals.

In kayak competitions, Ivan Vorobyanski, Giyas Ahmadov, Tengiz Gagnidze, Elmir Tarverdiyev, and Mustafa Valizade will showcase their skills.

The national team will be led by coaches Tofig Bayramov and Farid Saadov.

The Azerbaijan Water Sports Federation (AWSF) is the national governing body responsible for the development and promotion of water sports in Azerbaijan.

The federation was previously known as the Azerbaijan Canoe and Rowing Federation (AKAF) and was renamed to the Azerbaijan Water Sports Federation as part of an expansion of its activities.

The decision was made at the federation's General Assembly to create a unified platform for the development of water sports, improve management efficiency, and strengthen Azerbaijan's representation in international competitions.

The Azerbaijan Water Sports Federation (AWSF) oversees and supports athletes competing in various water sports disciplines, including rowing (academic rowing), canoeing, kayaking, and other water sports activities aimed at expanding participation and promoting youth development.

The main objectives of the Azerbaijan Water Sports Federation are to develop water sports across Azerbaijan, prepare and support national teams, increase participation among children, teenagers, and young athletes, represent Azerbaijan at international competitions, and promote the popularity and accessibility of water sports.

The federation's athletes regularly participate in international events, including rowing, canoe, and kayak competitions. Azerbaijani athletes have represented the country at various international regattas under the federation's leadership.