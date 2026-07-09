President Ilham Aliyev approves agreement on electricity supply and transit from Azerbaijan to Georgia

9 July 2026 16:51 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on the approval of the "Agreement between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Government of Georgia on the supply of electricity to Georgia and the transit of electricity through the territory of Georgia".

The text of the document has been published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

According to the decree, after the agreement enters into force, the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan must ensure the implementation of its provisions, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan must notify the Government of Georgia that the internal procedures necessary for the entry into force of the agreement have been completed.

Meanwhile, the agreement was signed in Baku on May 18, 2026.