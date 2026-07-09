Iran launches ballistic missile attack on Jordan

9 July 2026 16:24 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Jordan has come under a new wave of missile and drone attacks amid renewed tensions between the United States and Iran, AzerNEWS reports.

According to Jordan's state-run Al-Mamlaka TV, the apparent target of the strikes was a U.S. military base in the country.

Jordanian air defenses intercepted eight ballistic missiles launched from Iran, the report said. No casualties or material damage have been reported.

Meanwhile, the Times of Israel reported that air raid sirens were also activated in Israeli communities in the Jordan Valley during the attack.

The latest escalation follows U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement on July 8 that a ceasefire had been violated, prompting him to order a new wave of strikes against Iran.

In response, Iran launched missiles and drones at U.S. military facilities across the Persian Gulf region. While Washington has not ruled out the possibility of Tehran returning to negotiations, major disagreements over the security of the Strait of Hormuz, Iran's nuclear program, and other issues continue to cloud prospects for a diplomatic breakthrough.

Commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has also been severely disrupted once again as regional tensions intensify.