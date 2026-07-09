Azercell advances AI capability development through AWS-led training initiative

9 July 2026 18:15 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The company continues to invest in future-ready digital skills and AI expertise across its workforce

“Azercell Telecom” LLC has organized a series of training workshops in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS), one of the world’s leading cloud and artificial intelligence technology providers. The initiative is aimed at strengthening the company’s artificial intelligence capabilities and deepening practical AI expertise across its teams.

Delivered by AWS experts, the workshops brought together specialists from a wide range of functions within Azercell, including engineering, product, and technology teams, to explore modern approaches to AI-powered software development and digital product creation.

A key focus of the program was AWS’s AI-Driven Development Life Cycle (AI-DLC) methodology — a modern software engineering approach that integrates artificial intelligence throughout the development process. Unlike traditional workflows, where AI is primarily used as a supporting tool, AI-DLC enables AI systems to play a more active role in tasks such as planning, coding, testing, and documentation, while engineers retain oversight, validation, and strategic decision-making responsibilities. The methodology is designed to enhance collaboration between developers and AI tools, accelerate innovation, and improve the quality and reliability of software solutions.

During the sessions, participants explored real-world examples of AI-assisted software development and examined how advanced AI tools can improve developer productivity, streamline and optimize development processes, accelerate the delivery of new features, and support the creation of more reliable digital solutions.

The collaboration with AWS reflects Azercell’s broader strategy of integrating advanced technologies into its operations and equipping its employees with the skills required in an increasingly AI-driven industry. By investing in continuous learning and professional development, the company aims to ensure that its workforce remains at the forefront of technological change.

Through this initiative, Azercell continues to invest in AI-related skills across its workforce, reinforcing its position as a leading player in the country’s digital ecosystem and supporting the development of practical AI expertise in Azerbaijan.