Kuwait intercepts 14 missiles and drones after airspace breach

9 July 2026 17:43 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Kuwait's armed forces intercepted and destroyed 14 hostile aerial threats early Thursday after they entered the country's airspace, the Ministry of Defense announced, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the ministry's Statement No. 69, Kuwait's air defense systems successfully intercepted three ballistic missiles, one cruise missile, and 10 drones that had breached the country's airspace.

The operation resulted in material damage after debris from the intercepted missiles fell in several locations across Kuwait. One person was injured by the falling fragments and is receiving medical treatment. Authorities said the individual's condition is stable.

The Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team of the Kuwait Land Forces Engineering Corps was deployed to multiple sites to safely dispose of the remnants of the intercepted missiles and drones.

The Ministry of Defense said Kuwait's armed forces remain on constant alert and continue to operate with a high level of readiness and professionalism to safeguard national security and protect both citizens and residents.