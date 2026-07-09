Turkiye restricts release of student and teacher data

9 July 2026 21:40 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Turkiye’s Ministry of National Education has issued a new directive outlining 10 mandatory measures to strengthen the protection of personal data in schools across all provinces, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

Under the new regulations, schools are strictly prohibited from sharing sensitive information on social media or other online platforms. This includes details such as class lists, student identification numbers, and citizens’ national ID numbers.

The directive also bans the publication of attendance records, academic performance, health information, disciplinary records, contact details of students’ parents or school staff, as well as photos and videos featuring students or employees of educational institutions without proper authorization.

Officials say the measures are designed to enhance privacy, reduce the risk of identity theft and cybercrime, and ensure that schools comply with modern data protection standards in an increasingly digital environment.

Individuals or institutions that violate the new rules may face administrative sanctions and legal action, depending on the severity of the breach. The initiative reflects a broader global trend toward strengthening the protection of children's personal data and digital privacy.