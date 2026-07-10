Ankara's Africa strategy lifts exports to record first half

10 July 2026 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

By News Centre

Türkiye's multidimensional economic cooperation with African countries under its trade diplomacy strategy continued to boost exports, with shipments to the continent rising by 12% year-on-year to $11 billion during the first half of 2026.

Ankara's policy of pursuing relations with African nations based on the principle of "win-win" cooperation has strengthened the presence of Turkish companies across the continent while making a positive contribution to the country's export performance.

According to the latest figures, Türkiye exported $11 billion worth of goods to African countries between January and June 2026, marking a 12% increase compared with the same period a year earlier. During the first six months of 2025, exports to the continent totaled $9.8 billion.

Morocco remained Türkiye's largest export destination in Africa, with imports of Turkish goods reaching $2.2 billion. It was followed by Egypt with nearly $2 billion, Libya with $1.3 billion, Algeria with $950.9 million, and Tunisia with $619.4 million.

Turkish investments in Morocco are concentrated primarily in the automotive, household cleaning products, textile, mining, logistics, iron and steel sectors. The two countries have a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) in force, while the FTA Joint Committee plays a key role in resolving trade-related issues and identifying new areas of economic cooperation.

Turkish contractors have also established a strong presence in Morocco through a wide range of infrastructure and construction projects. Around 250 Turkish companies currently operate in the country.

As Morocco prepares to co-host the 2030 FIFA World Cup alongside Spain and Portugal, the country is expected to offer Turkish businesses new opportunities in sectors ranging from transport infrastructure to construction and contracting services.

Egypt, Türkiye's largest trading partner in Africa, remains another key market. The two countries have set a target of increasing their bilateral trade volume to $15 billion.

Egypt is also the second-largest destination for Turkish investments on the continent. Turkish companies operate across a broad range of industries, including textiles, chemicals, manufacturing, and tourism.

Ankara is seeking a greater role for Turkish contractors in Egypt's ambitious plan to build 14 new smart cities. In addition, the two countries are working to deepen cooperation in sectors including energy, mining, shipbuilding, and the expansion of roll-on/roll-off (Ro-Ro) maritime transport.

Türkiye and Libya have likewise emerged as strategic partners with complementary strengths in infrastructure, energy, and foreign trade.

Libya, one of Türkiye's most important markets in North Africa, imports a wide range of Turkish products, including furniture, food products, machinery, mechanical equipment and tools, as well as construction materials made from iron and steel.

Trade relations between Türkiye and Algeria have also strengthened steadily in recent years. Economic cooperation between the two countries is centered on energy, industry, textiles, iron and steel, and construction, with Ankara and Algiers aiming to increase their bilateral trade volume to $10 billion.