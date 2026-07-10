How Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan are building Eurasia's next trade route

10 July 2026 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The announcement that Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan are exploring the creation of a joint maritime fleet on the Caspian Sea marks a subtle yet profound tectonic shift in Eurasian geopolitics and global supply chains. For decades, Central Asia was largely perceived through the lens of landlocked isolation, a vast and resource-rich expanse structurally dependent on northern routes. However, as the geopolitical landscape undergoes rapid fragmentation, Tashkent and Baku are quietly rewriting the rules of regional connectivity. This proposed joint venture between Uzbekistan’s Uztemiryulkargo and the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO) is not merely a technical commercial agreement; it is a bold strategic manifesto signalling the maturation of the Middle Corridor and the birth of a genuinely integrated Turkic economic space.

To truly appreciate the significance of this move, one must examine the map from the perspective of Tashkent. Uzbekistan is a double-landlocked nation, meaning it must cross at least two sovereign borders to access international waters. Historically, this geographic reality dictated a heavy reliance on Russian infrastructure. Yet, under its current foreign policy trajectory, Uzbekistan has aggressively pursued diversification, recognizing that strategic autonomy is inextricably linked to logistical flexibility. By investing in a joint fleet on the Caspian, Uzbekistan effectively extends its sovereign logistical reach directly into the maritime domain. It transforms itself from a passive user of transit corridors into an active shareholder of maritime infrastructure. This is a brilliant masterstroke of economic statecraft that mitigates geographic vulnerability.

For Azerbaijan, the partnership cements its status as the indispensable bridge between East and West. Baku has invested billions over the last two decades in developing the Baku International Sea Trade Port at Alat, modernizing its rail networks, and expanding ASCO’s capabilities. But infrastructure without sustained cargo volume is an expensive luxury. By anchoring Uzbekistan—the most populous and industrially diverse market in Central Asia—into its maritime ecosystem, Azerbaijan guarantees a steady, scalable volume of multimodal freight. This partnership transforms the Caspian Sea from a geographical barrier requiring cumbersome cargo transfers into a seamless, highly integrated fluid highway.

Crucially, this development breathes real economic vitality into the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, widely known as the Middle Corridor. For years, sceptics argued that the Middle Corridor could never truly compete with the Northern Route through Russia or the Southern Route via the Suez Canal due to its high costs, complex multi-jurisdictional bottlenecks, and the necessity of maritime transhipment across the Caspian. The joint fleet directly addresses these structural inefficiencies. By synchronizing Uzbek rail operations with Azerbaijani shipping lines through a single joint enterprise, the two nations can eliminate bureaucratic friction, harmonize tariffs, optimize loading schedules, and significantly lower transaction costs for exporters. This moves the Middle Corridor closer to becoming a predictable, commercially viable, and fast alternative for Asia-Europe trade, which is increasingly vital at a time when traditional global trade arteries face chronic instability.

Beyond the immediate economic arithmetic, the joint fleet carries heavy geopolitical weight. It represents a pragmatic manifestation of regional ownership. For centuries, external empires competed in the "Great Game" for dominance over Central Asia and the Caucasus. Today, the nations of the region are asserting control over their own destinies. By building their own corridors and managing their own fleets, Baku and Tashkent are ensuring that the financial dividends of transcontinental trade remain within their borders, rather than being siphoned off by external transit states. This initiative strengthens the strategic axis of the Organization of Turkic States, transforming political solidarity into hard, institutionalized economic infrastructure. It proves that middle powers can successfully collaborate to carve out spheres of economic resilience independent of great power pressures.

Of course, the road ahead will require immense operational discipline. Building a joint fleet is only the first step; the true challenge lies in digital integration, custom synchronization, and scaling up the capacity of physical ports to prevent bottlenecks. But the political will behind this initiative appears unprecedentedly strong. As global supply chains continue to decouple and regionalize, the Baku-Tashkent maritime alliance offers a glimpse into a more multipolar world where geography is no longer destiny. By claiming a stake in the Caspian waters, Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan are not just moving cargo; they are anchoring a new era of Eurasian independence and shared prosperity.

*The image's been generated by AI