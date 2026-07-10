FilJazz Pitești TrioВ delights audience at Shahin Novrasli Festival [PHOTOS]

10 July 2026 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

As part of the Shahin Novrasli Festival, FilJazz Pitești Trio—one of Romania's most outstanding contemporary jazz ensembles, founded under the Pitești Philharmonic—performed in concert, AzerNEWS reports.

The musicians perform European jazz in which classical traditions blend seamlessly with a contemporary sound, the freedom of improvisation, and a distinctive artistic interpretation. Their repertoire includes jazz standards, original compositions, and unexpected arrangements of well-known works, offering audiences a fresh perspective on familiar music through the lens of modern European jazz aesthetics.

In Baku, the trio performed together with vocalist Anita Petreuscu, whose warm, emotionally expressive voice became a natural extension of the instrumental narrative. The concert evolved into a refined musical dialogue, creating a unified artistic space. Particularly impressive was the ensemble's interaction.

The musicians deliberately avoided flashy displays of technical virtuosity, instead focusing on depth of sound, mutual understanding, and the art of true ensemble performance. The piano shaped the harmonic architecture of each composition, the double bass provided warmth, flexibility, and a lyrical foundation, while the drums served not only as the rhythmic backbone but also as an equal conversational partner in the musical exchange. Anita Petreuscu's vocals blended effortlessly into this sonic tapestry, adding lyricism and emotional depth to every performance.

The concert left audiences with a sense of genuine connection between the performers and listeners, capturing that unique jazz spirit in which the music is created in the moment, becoming a living exchange of emotions.

The Shahin Novrasli Festival 2026 is taking place in Icherisheher, the historic heart of Baku, from July 2 to July 12. Over the course of ten days, residents and visitors alike are enjoying a rich program that brings together a variety of musical genres and features renowned artists from ten countries. In addition to concerts, the festival includes a craft fair, daily DJ sets, performances by emerging talents, a literary competition, and jam sessions, creating a unique creative atmosphere in the heart of the Old City.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az,Trend.Az, Day.Az, and Milli.Az.