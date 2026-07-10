President Ilham Aliyev received heads of several international organizations [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

10 July 2026 22:08 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

On July 10, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Giles Thomson, President of the Financial Action Task Force and the Committee of Experts on the Evaluation of Anti-Money Laundering Measures and the Financing of Terrorism, and Director of Economic Crime and Sanctions at HM Treasury; Kubanychbek Omuraliev, Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States; Elżbieta Franków-Jaśkiewicz, Chair of the Egmont Group and Deputy Director of the Department of Financial Information at the Polish Ministry of Finance; Jérôme Beaumont, Executive Secretary of the Egmont Group and Deputy Director of the International Cooperation Department of the French Financial Intelligence Unit; Nicola Muccioli, Chairperson of MONEYVAL and Director of the San Marino Financial Intelligence Unit; Daniel Thelesklaf, Vice Chair of the Egmont Group and Head of Germany’s Financial Intelligence Unit; and Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al-Muhanna, Vice Chair of the Egmont Group and Head of the Saudi Arabia Financial Investigation Unit.

According to AzerNEWS, citing Azertag, during the conversation, it was noted that Azerbaijan had hosted the annual plenary session of the Egmont Group, which was praised for its excellent organization and fruitful discussions.

The meeting highlighted the successful cooperation between Azerbaijan and the organizations represented by the delegation. The sides also exchanged views on expanding their partnership.

It was noted that Azerbaijan has been consistently implementing measures to combat money laundering and the financing of terrorism, achieving significant progress in this field.