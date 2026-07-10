Russia to send new shipment to Armenia via Azerbaijan

10 July 2026 14:51 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Another shipment from Russia to Armenia will be carried out through Azerbaijan, AzerNEWS reports.

According to Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, 14 railcars of propane and 5 railcars of fertilizer will be sent to Armenia.

The train is scheduled to depart today from the Bilajari station in the direction of Boyuk Kesik.

On October 21, 2025, in a joint press statement with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev announced that Azerbaijan has lifted all restrictions on cargo transit to Armenia that had existed since the time of occupation. The first such transit cargo was a shipment of Kazakh grain to Armenia.

Will be updated