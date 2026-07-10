Azerbaijan builds three new road bridges in Baku’s Garadagh district

10 July 2026 12:46 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Three new vehicle bridges are currently under construction across different sections of Baku’s Garadagh district as Azerbaijan continues to modernize its transport infrastructure and improve road connectivity, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the Press Service of the Azerbaijan State Agency of Automobile Roads (AAYDA), all three bridges have been designed as single-span structures and are being built at strategically important locations within the capital's road network.

One of the bridges is being constructed at the 55th kilometer of the Baku–Alat–Gazakh–Georgia State Border highway in the Gobustan settlement. Construction has entered its final stage, with crews currently preparing the site for the installation of the asphalt-concrete pavement that will complete the bridge deck.

The second bridge is under development at the 13th kilometer of the Sangachal–Cheyildagh highway. Foundation work has advanced significantly, with piles already driven to support the structure. Preparations are now underway for the concreting of the bridge foundations.

Meanwhile, construction is also progressing on a third bridge located at the 2.2nd kilometer of the Lokbatan–Guzdak highway. Engineers are continuing work on the first abutment, while the foundation for the second support structure has already been completed.

The three projects form part of Azerbaijan’s broader efforts to upgrade its highway infrastructure, enhance traffic safety, and improve transport efficiency across the country’s expanding road network. Once completed, the new bridges are expected to facilitate smoother traffic flow and strengthen connectivity between key transport corridors in and around Baku.