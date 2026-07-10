Azerbaijan, Russia hold talks on Samur River water allocation [PHOTOS]

10 July 2026 11:43 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan and Russia have discussed the allocation of the Samur transboundary river's water resources, water resource monitoring, the joint operation of the Samur Hydro Complex, and other key areas of bilateral cooperation, AzerNEWS reports.

The announcement was made by Azerbaijan's State Water Resources Agency (ADSEA).

According to the agency, the 29th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Russia Joint Commission on the Allocation of Water Resources of the Samur Transboundary River was held on July 9 in Azerbaijan's Qusar district. The commission was established under the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Russian Federation on Cooperation in the Efficient Use and Protection of the Water Resources of the Samur Transboundary River.

The meeting was chaired by the co-chairperson of the Azerbaijan-Russia Joint Commission from the Azerbaijani side, Chairman of the Board of the Regional Water Reclamation Service under the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency, Zakir Guliyev, and the co-chairman from the Russian side, Deputy Head of the Federal Water Resources Agency of Russia, Vadim Nikonorov.

Representatives of the Regional Water Reclamation Service, relevant departments of ADSEA, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, the State Service for Property Issues under the Ministry of Economy, and the State Border Service also attended the meeting.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the participants agreed on a set of follow-up measures and signed the final protocol.