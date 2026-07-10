Writer's House launches Azerbaijani culture course for foreign diplomats

10 July 2026 15:10 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Writer's House is launching a new course titled "Azerbaijani Culture for Global Envoys" for members of the foreign diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan, AzerNEWS reports.

The course will begin in the fall semester of this year, with participating diplomats studying on scholarships provided by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry.

Through this initiative, The Writer's House, which is dedicated to the study and promotion of Azerbaijan's national cultural heritage, aims to contribute to the implementation of the "Azerbaijani Culture – 2040" Concept, approved by the President of Azerbaijan. The course will focus on one of the Concept's key priorities—the development of cultural diplomacy.

The scholarship program will enable foreign diplomats to attend modules taught in English. Classes will be held at The Writer's House in Icherisheher (the Old City of Baku) and delivered by leading experts in their respective fields.

As part of the program, participants will explore Azerbaijan's rich cultural heritage through lectures, interactive sessions, practical workshops, and guided visits to various cultural institutions.

Diplomats who successfully complete the one-semester course will receive certificates. Graduates of the program will gain a deeper understanding of the fundamental values of Azerbaijani culture, equipping them to interpret and apply this knowledge effectively in both their professional work and international engagement.

Applications for the "Azerbaijani Culture for Global Envoys" course are open until September 1. Interested applicants are invited to apply by scanning the designated QR code.