Iran's late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei buried in Mashhad

10 July 2026 15:53 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Iran's late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was buried on Thursday at the Imam Reza Shrine in the northeastern city of Mashhad, marking the end of a week-long series of funeral ceremonies, AzerNEWS reports.

Iran's Press TV reported that Khamenei's coffin was carried around the tomb of Imam Reza as part of the burial rites before being laid to rest in the Dar al-Zikr prayer hall within the shrine complex.

The broadcaster said that tens of thousands of people from across Iran and the region attended the funeral, with funeral prayers held for Khamenei in Mashhad.

The Mehr News Agency reported that thousands gathered in the city for the final stage of the week-long mourning ceremonies. Khamenei's son, Mojtaba Khamenei, led the funeral prayers.

Khamenei and several members of his family were killed in a strike on his residence in Tehran on 28 February, the first day of Iran's war with the US and Israel.

Imam Reza was the eighth Shia imam and the only one of the 12 believed to have been buried in Iran. His mausoleum, which dates to the 9th Century and has a towering golden dome and minarets, is visited by millions of pilgrims each year.