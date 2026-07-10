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Friday, July 10, 2026

Azerbaijan's strategic foreign exchange reserves exceed $85.7B despite monthly decline

10 July 2026 16:31 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan's strategic foreign exchange reserves exceed $85.7B despite monthly decline
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
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Data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan show that the regulator's foreign exchange reserves increased from $12.71 billion at the end of May to $13.16 billion at the end of June.

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