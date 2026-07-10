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Friday, July 10, 2026

Copper heads for weekly gain amid geopolitical risks

10 July 2026 13:46 (UTC+04:00)
Copper heads for weekly gain amid geopolitical risks
Ulviyya Poladova
Ulviyya Poladova
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Despite rising tensions in the Middle East, copper prices on global markets are on track to finish higher for the second consecutive week.

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