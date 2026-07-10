Azerbaijan approves agreement on supply of natural gas to Georgia

10 July 2026 13:59 (UTC+04:00)

The "Agreement between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Government of Georgia on the Supply of Natural Gas to Georgia" has been approved, AzerNEWS reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

The text of the document has been published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

According to the decree, the "Agreement between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Government of Georgia on the Supply of Natural Gas to Georgia" signed in Baku on May 18, 2026, has been approved.

After the Agreement enters into force, the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan must ensure the implementation of its provisions.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan must notify the Government of Georgia that the internal procedures necessary for the entry into force of the Agreement have been completed.