European Free Pyramid Championship kicks off in Baku [PHOTOS]

10 July 2026 14:02 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The opening ceremony of the 2026 European Free Pyramid Championship has been held at the Baku Olympic Sports Complex, AzerNEWS reports citing the Azerbaijan Ministry of Youth and Sports.

The ceremony featured speeches by Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov, President of the European Pyramid Federation (EPF) Sergey Koltsov, and President of the Azerbaijan Billiards Federation Seymur Mammadov. Following the official part, the competitions officially began.

The championship will continue until July 12 and has brought together leading billiards players from across Europe.

A total of 130 athletes representing 13 European countries are taking part in the competition.

The participants are competing in the Free Pyramid discipline, aiming to claim the title of European champion.

The tournament provides athletes with an opportunity to demonstrate their skills and compete at the highest level in one of the most popular disciplines of pyramid billiards.