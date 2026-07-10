Turkmenistan announces International tender for new embassy building in Azerbaijan

10 July 2026 16:10 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The Ministry of Construction and Architecture of Turkmenistan has announced an international tender for the construction of the administrative building of the Embassy of Turkmenistan in the Republic of Azerbaijan, AzerNEWS reports, citing Turkmenportal.

According to the information, interested companies and organizations are invited to submit their applications and proposals in accordance with the established procedures.

Applications will be accepted and registered by the Marketing and Foreign Economic Relations Department of the Ministry of Construction and Architecture of Turkmenistan until August 19, 2026.

Further details about the project’s design requirements, estimated cost, and construction timeline have not been disclosed.