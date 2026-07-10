Baku, Washington expand cooperation across technology and AI [PHOTOS]

10 July 2026 19:05 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Elnur Mammadov, paid a working visit to the U.S. states of Utah and California from July 7 to 9, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the visit included meetings with political, academic, and business leaders in Utah, as well as representatives of leading technology companies.

During his visit to Utah, Deputy Minister Mammadov held working meetings with Utah Senate President Stuart Adams, Jack Gerard, a member of the Quorum of the Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, University of Utah President Taylor Randall, and Miles Hansen, President of the Stirling Foundation. The discussions focused on opportunities for practical cooperation in a range of areas.

Mammadov also delivered a presentation at the World Trade Center Utah, highlighting Azerbaijan's strategic role and investment and business opportunities to representatives of Utah's business and technology sectors.

As part of his visit to California, the deputy foreign minister met with Ned Finkle, Vice President of International and Government Affairs at NVIDIA, at the company's headquarters. The two sides discussed potential areas of cooperation, particularly in technology and innovation.

The Azerbaijani delegation also received a briefing at NVIDIA on the role of artificial intelligence in public administration, the impact of digital transformation on public services, and the application of cutting-edge technologies in government operations.

In addition, the delegation visited the City of San José's Artificial Intelligence Center, where they exchanged information on municipal governance and the use of AI in public services, sharing experiences from both Azerbaijan and San José.