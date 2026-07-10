Baku, Tbilisi strengthen cultural partnership through joint initiatives [PHOTOS]

10 July 2026 18:03 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan and Georgia continue to strengthen cultural ties through joint initiatives and institutional cooperation.

The third meeting of the Joint Working Group between the Ministries of Culture of Azerbaijan and Georgia in Baku focused on expanding collaboration in various areas of culture and identifying new opportunities for joint projects.

Baku has hosted the third meeting of the Joint Working Group between the Ministries of Culture of Azerbaijan and Georgia, AzerNEWS reports citing the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry.

During the meeting the officials discussed the current state of bilateral cultural cooperation and outline priorities for its future development.

The Georgian delegation was led by First Deputy Minister of Culture Giorgi Mirtskhulava, while the Azerbaijani side was headed by Deputy Minister of Culture Farid Jafarov.

The participants reviewed the current state of cultural and humanitarian cooperation between the two countries and explored opportunities for expanding bilateral collaboration. It was noted that the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Georgia provides a solid foundation for the continued growth of cultural ties.

In his remarks, Farid Jafarov emphasized that Azerbaijan and Georgia are united by a shared history, rich cultural heritage, and long-standing traditions of good neighborly relations. He noted that in recent years, bilateral cooperation in the cultural sphere has evolved into a comprehensive partnership encompassing libraries, museums, theatre, cultural heritage preservation, visual arts, creative industries, cinema, and digital transformation.

Expressing gratitude for the warm welcome, Giorgi Mirtskhulava reaffirmed Georgia's commitment to further strengthening cultural and humanitarian relations with Azerbaijan and expanding cooperation across a broad range of cultural fields.

The meeting also focused on practical initiatives, including theatre tours and joint stage productions, cooperation between museums and libraries, cultural heritage preservation, the organization of exhibitions, collaboration in the creative industries and film sector, as well as professional exchanges aimed at sharing expertise and best practices.

Concluding the session, both sides underscored the importance of the Joint Working Group as an effective platform for deepening cultural cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia. They expressed their mutual commitment to implementing joint projects and further expanding bilateral relations.

The meeting concluded with the signing of the Protocol of the Third Meeting of the Joint Working Group between the Ministries of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Georgia, outlining the agreed areas of cooperation and future priorities for the development of cultural ties between the two countries.

Note that Azerbaijan and Georgia have maintained a strong framework for cultural cooperation for many years, supported by intergovernmental agreements and regular dialogue between relevant institutions. The two countries collaborate across a wide range of areas, including theatre, music, cinema, museums, libraries, publishing, visual arts, cultural heritage preservation, and professional exchanges.

The third meeting of the Joint Working Group between the Ministries of Culture of Azerbaijan and Georgia further strengthens this established cooperation mechanism, providing a platform to discuss ongoing projects, identify new areas of partnership, and enhance coordination between cultural institutions of both countries.

The discussions held in Baku reflect the continued commitment of Azerbaijan and Georgia to expanding cultural ties as an important component of their broader strategic partnership.