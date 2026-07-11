Panjab TV correspondent highlights importance of Baku's Decolonization Dialogue

11 July 2026 12:10 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

International platforms organized by the Baku Initiative Group play a vital role in amplifying the voices of communities and peoples that receive insufficient attention in mainstream media, Harpreet Singh, international political affairs correspondent for Canada's Panjab TV, said during the conference "Media and Decolonization: Rising Voices, Strengthening Narratives," AzerNEWS reports.

Speaking at the event, Singh emphasized that community media serves a far broader purpose than journalism for Sikh communities living in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and across Europe. According to him, it is also a crucial instrument for preserving cultural heritage, promoting democratic participation, and enabling communities to express their right to self-determination.

Singh noted that Sikh journalists and independent media organizations have spent years bringing issues related to human rights and fundamental freedoms to public attention. However, he said, these efforts have often been met with pressure and a range of obstacles that limit their ability to reach broader audiences.

He added that international conferences such as those organized by the Baku Initiative Group provide an important platform for expanding global dialogue and ensuring that underrepresented voices are heard by the international community.

According to Singh, Azerbaijan's efforts to facilitate such dialogue contribute significantly to raising awareness of issues that have traditionally received limited coverage in international media.