Azerbaijani Defense Minister attends military graduation ceremony in Türkiye [PHOTOS]

11 July 2026 12:40 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Azerbaijan's Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, is on a working visit to Türkiye, AzerNEWS reports, citing the Ministry.

As part of the visit, Hasanov attended the graduation ceremony for officers who completed the "Joint Headquarters Management" program at the Joint War Institute of Türkiye's National Defense University. He also took part in ceremonies for graduates of the "Headquarters Management" courses at the university's Land Forces, Air Force, and Naval Forces institutes.

Addressing the ceremony, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan congratulated the graduates and wished them success in their future military service.

During the event, Colonel General Hasanov personally presented diplomas to Azerbaijani officers who successfully completed the training programs.

Following the traditional ceremony, during which graduates affixed their emblems to a symbolic wooden monument, certificates were awarded to the participants. The event concluded with an official group photograph.