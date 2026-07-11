Hydroelectric power stations on Hochaz River inaugurated in Lachin [PHOTOS]

11 July 2026 11:07 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the inauguration of the 14.7-megawatt “Aghbulag-1,” 14.25-megawatt “Aghbulag-2,” and 4-megawatt “Sheylanli” hydroelectric power stations located on the Hochaz River in Lachin via video link on July 11.

Balababa Rzayev, Chairman of the Board of AzerEnerji OJSC, briefed the head of state on the energy potential of Lachin district and the operation of the power stations.

In line with the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev to transform the Garabagh and East Zangezur economic regions into a green energy zone, AzerEnerji OJSC continues work on the construction of hydroelectric power stations across the region.

The water resources of Lachin, part of the East Zangezur economic region, are largely formed within Azerbaijan’s territory. The Hakari River—the second-largest river in the Lesser Caucasus after the Tartar River—and its tributaries, the Hochaz, Shalva, and Zabukh rivers, are home to 11 hydroelectric power stations with a combined installed capacity of 72.6 MW.

Lachin district’s current electricity demand of 8–10 MW is fully met through green energy, while the surplus electricity is supplied to the national power grid.

Construction of three additional hydroelectric power stations with a total capacity of 10.7 MW is currently underway, and they are expected to be commissioned by the end of this year.

The district’s electricity demand is projected to reach 80 MW by 2040. Taking into account both existing and planned hydroelectric power station projects, Lachin will continue to be fully supplied with green energy.

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The 14.7 MW “Aghbulag-1” Hydroelectric Power Station, located in the rugged mountainous terrain of Lachin district at an altitude of 2,150 meters above sea level, is one of the most challenging engineering projects implemented by Azerbaijani energy specialists. Built in an area without road infrastructure, the station demonstrates the professionalism and technical capabilities of local specialists. As part of the project, a modern main water intake structure was constructed, and a 4.8-kilometer-long derivation pipeline with a diameter of 1,200 millimeters was laid to deliver water to the station. All necessary infrastructure has been created to ensure its uninterrupted operation.

The “Aghbulag-1” station will generate 93.2 million kWh of environmentally friendly electricity annually. This will save 21 million cubic meters of natural gas each year, prevent the emission of 37,000 tons of carbon, and provide enough green electricity to meet the needs of approximately 37,000 people.

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The 14.25 MW “Aghbulag-2” Hydroelectric Power Station, built on the Hochaz River, is important not only for electricity generation but also for strengthening the region’s energy infrastructure. All production processes at the station are managed through modern automated control systems. As part of the project, a new 110/10 kV, 16 MVA substation has been built to ensure the station’s reliable integration into the national energy system.

A 5.7-kilometer-long derivation pipeline has been laid to supply water to the station.

The “Aghbulag-2” HPP will generate 87.3 million kWh of electricity annually. As a result, 19.6 million cubic meters of natural gas will be saved each year, the emission of 35,000 tons of carbon will be prevented, and enough green electricity will be produced to meet the needs of approximately 35,000 people.

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Environmental protection was one of the key priorities in the design of the 4 MW “Sheylanli” Hydroelectric Power Station in Lachin district. Hydrotechnical solutions that do not obstruct the natural migration of fish have been applied to protect the river ecosystem, while the hydroelectric units used have no negative impact on the natural flow or quality of the water.

As part of the project, a main water intake structure has been built at an altitude of 1,460 meters, and a 4.8-kilometer-long derivation pipeline has been constructed across the challenging mountainous terrain.

The “Sheylanli” HPP will generate 19.4 million kWh of electricity annually. This will save 4.4 million cubic meters of natural gas each year, prevent the emission of more than 8,000 tons of carbon, and provide enough green electricity to meet the needs of approximately 8,000 people. In addition to strengthening the region’s energy security, the station will also contribute to preserving the ecological balance and promoting economic development.

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Built using modern technologies and international expertise and equipped with SCADA systems, these three hydroelectric power stations will be integrated into Azerbaijan’s unified energy system, enabling the generation of more than 200 million kWh of environmentally friendly electricity annually. As a result, 45 million cubic meters of natural gas will be saved each year, while approximately 80,000 tons of carbon emissions will be prevented.