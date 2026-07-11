Azerbaijan basketball star Amil Hamzayev leaves Neftchi

11 July 2026 14:50 (UTC+04:00)

Amil Hamzayev, a member of the Azerbaijan men's national basketball team, has announced his departure from Neftchi Basketball Club after two seasons with the team, AzerNEWS reports.

The 36-year-old veteran revealed the news in a heartfelt post shared on his social media account, reflecting on his time with the club and expressing gratitude to everyone who was part of his journey.

"Like every beautiful story, my journey with Neftchi has come to an end," Hamzayev wrote. "After two seasons, I leave behind a jersey that I wore with honor and to which I devoted my whole heart. Together, we celebrated victories, overcame difficult moments, created unforgettable memories, and formed lifelong friendships. Being part of this family will always be a source of pride for me."

Hamzayev also thanked the club's management, coaching staff, teammates, employees, and supporters for their unwavering support throughout his time at Neftchi.

"Your trust, encouragement, and love have always meant the world to me," he said. "Neftchi is more than just a club—it is a place where some of the most cherished memories of my life were created. It will always hold a special place in my heart."

Hamzayev has been one of Azerbaijan's most experienced basketball players, representing both Neftchi and the national team during his career.