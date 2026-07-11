President Ilham Aliyev inspected restoration works in Shusha’s Kichik Galaderesi village and met with returning residents

11 July 2026 14:10 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev visited Kichik Galaderesi village in the Shusha district on July 11, where he inspected the ongoing restoration of individual houses and infrastructure and met with residents who have returned to the village.

Aydin Karimov, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Shusha district, briefed the head of state on the progress of the restoration works.

The village has 66 individual houses. Of these, 19 are beyond repair, while 47 can be restored. Twenty-six houses are ready for occupancy, while another 21 are scheduled to be completed next year. In the initial stage, 15 families comprising 51 people have returned to the village. By the end of this year, another 11 families, totaling 45 people, are expected to return.

A number of projects have been completed to develop the village’s social infrastructure. New gas and water lines have been laid, an artesian well has been restored, and 26 houses have been connected to the water supply network. A transformer substation has been installed, overhead power lines have been restored, a park and a Flag Square have been built, and internal village roads have been asphalted.

Kichik Galaderesi village is part of the Galaderesi administrative-territorial district of the Shusha district and is located 40 kilometers southwest of the district center. The village was occupied by Armenian armed forces in 1992 and was restored to Azerbaijan’s control following the anti-terror measures carried out in 2023.

Before the occupation, residents were primarily engaged in livestock breeding, vegetable cultivation, and beekeeping. The village had a secondary school, a kindergarten, a cultural center, a library, a medical station, and a communications office.

The head of state visited the home of village resident Asad Asadov.

President Ilham Aliyev then met with residents who had returned to the village.