Azerbaijan forecast: mostly dry weather expected as winds strengthen

11 July 2026 13:45 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Azerbaijan is expected to experience mostly dry weather on Sunday, although winds will strengthen intermittently in some areas, AzerNEWS reports, citing the National Hydrometeorological Service.

Baku and Absheron Peninsula

Forecasters say weather conditions in Baku and on the Absheron Peninsula will remain predominantly dry throughout the day. A northwesterly wind is expected to strengthen at times during the afternoon.

Air temperatures will range from 20–25°C (68–77°F) overnight to 30–34°C (86–93°F) during the day.

Atmospheric pressure is forecast at 759 mmHg, while relative humidity will range between 70–80% at night and 50–55% during daylight hours.

Regions Across Azerbaijan

Most regions of the country are also expected to remain dry. However, forecasters predict intermittent rain in some mountainous and foothill areas.

The rainfall could become briefly heavy in isolated locations, accompanied by thunderstorms and hail. Patchy fog is also expected overnight and during the early morning in some mountainous districts.

Easterly winds may strengthen intermittently in certain areas.

Temperatures across the regions are forecast to range from 20–25°C (68–77°F) at night to 33–38°C (91–100°F) during the day. In mountainous areas, temperatures are expected to reach 13–18°C (55–64°F) overnight and 23–28°C (73–82°F) during the day, with some locations climbing to 32°C (90°F).