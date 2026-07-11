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Saturday, July 11, 2026

Azerbaijan's chemical imports from Türkiye rise 3.3% in first half of 2026

11 July 2026 16:59 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan's chemical imports from Türkiye rise 3.3% in first half of 2026

Azerbaijan imported $268.256 million worth of chemicals and chemical products from Türkiye during the first six months of 2026, reflecting steady growth in bilateral trade between the two countries, AzerNEWS reports.

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