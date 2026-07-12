US embassy in Bahrain issues security alert

12 July 2026 12:05 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The United States Embassy has urged American citizens in Bahrain to avoid large gatherings and areas with a heightened security presence and to take shelter immediately upon activation of sirens as air raid sirens sound all over the country, AzerNEWS reports.

The embassy also delayed its opening until 10:00 am local time.

Furthermore, Fars News reported thick smoke rising from the US Navy's Fifth Fleet headquarters in the country after earlier Iranian missile attacks.

US forces renewed their shelling of cities in southern Iran, targeting Mahshahr in Khuzestan province and Kangan.

Simultaneously, Iranian media said strong explosions shook Kuwait, amid still unverified information of the start of Iranian retaliatory attacks on US bases in the region. In Bahrain, the authorities said air alarms were activated, urging citizens to seek safety.