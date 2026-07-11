President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of Khankendi Hotel [PHOTOS]
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the opening of the Khankendi Hotel on July 11.
Ramin Guluzade, Head of the President's Administrative Services Department, briefed the head of state on the facilities at the hotel, which is part of the Khankendi Hotel Complex.
The four-story hotel offers 101 guest rooms, including 92 deluxe rooms, four superior rooms, three deluxe suites, and two executive suites. The hotel can accommodate up to 236 guests. It also features a number of amenities, including cafes, restaurants, and a fitness center.
The hotel will employ 45 people, including 20 residents of the liberated cities and districts.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!