President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of Khankendi Hotel [PHOTOS]

11 July 2026 18:06 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the opening of the Khankendi Hotel on July 11.

Ramin Guluzade, Head of the President's Administrative Services Department, briefed the head of state on the facilities at the hotel, which is part of the Khankendi Hotel Complex.

The four-story hotel offers 101 guest rooms, including 92 deluxe rooms, four superior rooms, three deluxe suites, and two executive suites. The hotel can accommodate up to 236 guests. It also features a number of amenities, including cafes, restaurants, and a fitness center.

The hotel will employ 45 people, including 20 residents of the liberated cities and districts.