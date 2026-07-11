15 dead after tourist boat capsizes near Vietnam's Phu Quoc Island

11 July 2026 19:45 (UTC+04:00)

At least 15 people have died after a tourist boat capsized near Phu Quoc Island in southern Vietnam, AzerNEWS reports, citing local media.

Vietnamese news outlet VnExpress reported that the vessel was carrying 32 Indian tourists and four crew members when the accident occurred.

According to preliminary information, the boat overturned shortly after departing from the harbor. The cause of the incident has not yet been determined.

Emergency responders rescued 21 people, while 15 others lost their lives in the accident.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the tragedy, and emergency services continue to assess the incident.

The identities of the victims have not yet been officially released.