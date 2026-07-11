Footage of President Ilham Aliyev’s meeting with residents of Kichik Galaderesi village posted on his social media [VIDEO]

11 July 2026 18:08 (UTC+04:00)

“With our residents in Shusha’s Kichik Galaderesi village.”Footage of President Ilham Aliyev’s meeting with residents of Shusha’s Kichik Galaderesi village has been published on his social media pages.

Footage of President Ilham Aliyev’s meeting with residents of Shusha’s Kichik Galaderesi village has been published on his social media pages.

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