Germany's 2045 climate target under pressure amid competitiveness concerns

11 July 2026 20:50 (UTC+04:00)

Calls are mounting in Germany to postpone the country's climate neutrality target from 2045 to 2050, aligning it with the European Union's timetable amid concerns over the impact of ambitious emissions goals on industrial competitiveness, AzerNEWS reports.

According to Germany's Tagesschau news service, business leaders, labor unions, and political representatives argue that Berlin should synchronize its climate objectives with the EU-wide target of achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

Supporters of the proposal contend that Germany's current goal of reaching climate neutrality five years ahead of the European Union places an additional financial burden on domestic industries, discourages investment, and weakens the country's international competitiveness.

They argue that while reducing carbon emissions remains an essential objective, the transition should not come at the expense of industrial growth and economic resilience.

Despite the growing debate, Germany's governing coalition—comprising the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), the Christian Social Union (CSU), and the Social Democratic Party (SPD)—continues to support the existing target of achieving climate neutrality by 2045, as stipulated in the coalition agreement.

Under Germany's current climate roadmap, greenhouse gas emissions are to be reduced by 65% by 2030 and by at least 88% by 2040, compared with 1990 levels.

According to the latest data, Germany had reduced its greenhouse gas emissions by 48% compared with 1990 levels as of last year, underscoring both the progress achieved and the scale of the remaining challenge.

The debate reflects the broader balancing act facing Europe's largest economy as it seeks to accelerate decarbonization while maintaining industrial competitiveness in an increasingly challenging global economic environment.