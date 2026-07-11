Hungarians back strict migration policy, new survey finds

11 July 2026 20:20 (UTC+04:00)

A majority of Hungarians support maintaining strict migration controls along the European Union's external borders and believe national governments should retain primary authority over immigration policy, according to the results of a newly released public opinion survey, AzerNEWS reports.

The findings indicate that most respondents favor stronger border security measures, reflecting continued public concern over migration and its impact on national security.

According to the survey, a significant share of Hungarians believe that illegal migration poses a threat to the country's security and social stability.

At the same time, the poll also found broad support for granting asylum to people who genuinely require international protection, provided that all existing legal procedures are properly followed.

The results suggest that many Hungarians distinguish between irregular migration and legally processed asylum applications, backing a system that combines strict border enforcement with compliance with international humanitarian obligations.

The survey also found strong support for preserving the decision-making powers of national governments on migration issues. Most respondents believe that EU member states—not EU institutions—should retain the authority to make independent decisions on migration policy, taking into account their own national interests and security considerations.

The findings underscore the continued importance of migration as a key political issue in Hungary, where border security and national sovereignty remain central themes in public debate.