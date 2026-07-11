President: No state and no people have achieved a victory like the one won by the Azerbaijani state and its people [VIDEO]

11 July 2026 23:53 (UTC+04:00)

“Over the past 80 years, no state and no people have achieved a victory like the one won by the Azerbaijani state and its people—and in just 44 days.”

Another video from President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev’s meeting with residents of Guzeykhirman and Guneykhirman villages in Khojavend district was shared on his social media accounts.

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