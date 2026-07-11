President Aliyev's social media shares video of meeting with Khojavend residents [VIDEO]
A video from President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev’s meeting with residents of Guzeykhirman and Guneykhirman villages in Khojavend district was shared on his social media accounts.
AzerNEWS presents the post:
“I simply wish you good health so that you may live happily. May there be no more grief or hardship from now on, and may you raise your children well, in a spirit of patriotism. Let them grow up with love in their hearts for the Azerbaijani people and the state. When necessary—though I believe it will no longer be necessary—everyone must know that the "Iron Fist" is in its place and will remain in its place.”
(The meeting with residents of Guzeykhirman and Guneykhirman villages in Khojavend district).
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!