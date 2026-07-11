President Aliyev's social media shares video of meeting with Khojavend residents [VIDEO]

11 July 2026 22:38 (UTC+04:00)

A video from President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev’s meeting with residents of Guzeykhirman and Guneykhirman villages in Khojavend district was shared on his social media accounts.

AzerNEWS presents the post:

“I simply wish you good health so that you may live happily. May there be no more grief or hardship from now on, and may you raise your children well, in a spirit of patriotism. Let them grow up with love in their hearts for the Azerbaijani people and the state. When necessary—though I believe it will no longer be necessary—everyone must know that the "Iron Fist" is in its place and will remain in its place.”

(The meeting with residents of Guzeykhirman and Guneykhirman villages in Khojavend district).