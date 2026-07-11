Uzbekistan advances global labor standards at union conference

11 July 2026 21:55 (UTC+04:00)

Trade union leaders from Uzbekistan, representatives of international labor organizations, and industry groups gathered in Tashkent to discuss the implementation of international standards in trade union organization, with a focus on strengthening workers’ rights and developing social dialogue, AzerNEWS reports, citing Trend.

This was announced in a report published by the Uzbekneftgaz.

According to the report, the national conference, titled "Introducing Global Standards for Trade Union Organization and Representation in Uzbekistan," was organized by the IndustriALL Global Union with the support of the Bureau for Workers' Activities (ACTRAV) of the International Labour Organization (ILO).

The report indicates that the event brought together representatives of trade unions from Uzbekistan's oil and gas, energy, and mining industries, alongside officials from IndustriALL Global Union, the ILO, and labor experts. Representatives of Uzbekneftegaz's Joint Trade Union Committee also participated.

"The conference focused on improving the activities of trade unions in Uzbekistan in line with international standards, strengthening social partnership, expanding the implementation of decent work principles, and protecting the labor rights and interests of employees," the organizers said.

Participants exchanged views on the future development of the energy, oil and gas, and mining sectors, as well as the role of foreign investment, collective bargaining agreements, tripartite social dialogue, and international human rights due diligence (HRDD) requirements in promoting sustainable labor practices.

The discussions also highlighted the growing importance of aligning industrial development with internationally recognized labor standards as Uzbekistan continues to attract foreign investment and integrate more closely into global supply chains.

Representatives of Uzbekneftegaz presented ongoing reforms aimed at developing human capital, strengthening social partnership, and improving working conditions across the company's operations. The presentation also outlined measures to protect employees' legal rights, enhance occupational health and industrial safety, support workers and their families through social programs, and promote corporate culture and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles.

"Special attention was given to initiatives being implemented based on social partnership to protect employees' labor rights, ensure the implementation of collective agreements, and strengthen labor protection and industrial safety," Uzbekneftegaz said.

Conference participants praised the experience gained by Uzbekneftegaz in advancing social partnership and introducing international labor standards into its operations. They also stressed the importance of expanding cooperation with international organizations to further strengthen legal protections for workers and promote decent work principles throughout Uzbekistan's industrial sectors.

"The participants underscored the need to continue cooperation aimed at enhancing the organizational capacity of trade unions, expanding social dialogue, introducing international best practices, and strengthening the protection of workers' rights and interests," the organizers said.

The conference concluded with the adoption of priorities for future cooperation, including closer engagement with international partners, broader implementation of global labor standards, and continued efforts to improve trade union representation and social dialogue across Uzbekistan's industrial economy.