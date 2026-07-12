Azerbaijan wins 12 medals at SCALABISCUP International Gymnastics Tournament [PHOTOS]

12 July 2026 10:59 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Azerbaijan's trampoline gymnastics and tumbling team delivered an impressive performance at the traditional SCALABISCUP international tournament in Santarém, Portugal, finishing the competition with a total of 12 medals.

AzerNEWS reports that thirteen Azerbaijani gymnasts competed across various age categories in trampoline gymnastics and tumbling, achieving multiple podium finishes.

In the senior trampoline competition, Maqsud Mahsudov claimed the gold medal with 60.240 points, while Selcan Mahsudova also secured gold after scoring 57.190 points. Huseyn Abbasov added a bronze medal with 57.730 points.

In the 13–14 age category, Muhamməd Həsənli won silver with 49.350 points.

Among the 15–16 age group competitors, Ammar Baxşalıyev captured gold with 54.540 points, while Fərhad Mustafayev earned silver with 51.470 points. Baxşalıyev also claimed a second gold medal after winning the double mini trampoline event with a score of 23.900.

In tumbling, Azerbaijan's senior team of Bilal Qurbanov, Aleksey Karataşov and Hüseyn Əsədullayev won the team title with 148.100 points. Qurbanov also secured an individual silver medal after scoring 46.200 points.

Sənan Rzazadə took gold in the 13–14 age category with 22.600 points.

In the 15–16 age category, İlham Məsimov won gold with 84.400 points, while Riad Cavadov claimed silver with 83.900 points.

The 12-medal haul highlighted Azerbaijan's strong showing at one of the leading international competitions in trampoline gymnastics and tumbling.