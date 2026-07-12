Ukraine says drone strikes disrupt Russian shipping in Sea of Azov

12 July 2026 10:26 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Ukraine has claimed that its aerial drones struck 28 Russian vessels in the Sea of Azov on Saturday, marking the latest phase of a campaign targeting Russia's maritime logistics and energy infrastructure.

According to Ukrainian authorities, nearly 80 Russian vessels, most of them so-called "shadow fleet" oil tankers, have come under attack in the Sea of Azov since 6 July.

The reported strikes prompted Russia to temporarily suspend shipping through the Don-Azov Channel, a key waterway linking the Don River to the Sea of Azov, Reuters reported, citing three grain export industry sources.

The suspension followed another wave of attacks on Friday, when Ukraine said it had targeted 13 Russian vessels, including 10 oil tankers. Market analysts quoted by Reuters said around a quarter of Russia's wheat exports, from the world's largest wheat exporter, pass through the Sea of Azov.

The campaign forms part of Ukraine's broader strategy to isolate the Crimean Peninsula and target Russia's energy and transport infrastructure. Kyiv argues that these operations are intended to weaken Russia's economy, disrupt military logistics and reduce Moscow's capacity to sustain its war effort.

Ukraine has previously claimed that long-range drone strikes have disrupted fuel supplies, damaged energy facilities and increased pressure on Russian forces in occupied Crimea. Russia has not independently confirmed the extent of the reported damage, and the battlefield claims could not be immediately verified.