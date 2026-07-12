Armenia's crackdown on opposition leader Tsarukyan leaves over 10,000 workers in limbo

12 July 2026 15:56 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

More than 10,000 employees were reportedly left without work on Tuesday after Armenian security officers raided and seized businesses linked to opposition leader Gagik Tsarukyan, according to Armenian media, AzerNEWS reports.

Tsarukyan, chairman of the Prosperous Armenia Party (PAP), was remanded into pre-trial detention for two months on Tuesday. His home was also searched before he was taken into police custody.

The latest developments follow searches carried out last week at Tsarukyan's residence and several companies associated with him as part of an ongoing criminal investigation.

According to local media, masked and heavily armed law enforcement officers surrounded the opposition leader's residence while investigative actions were underway.

The Investigative Committee of Armenia confirmed that the searches were conducted within the framework of a criminal case but did not disclose further details, stating only that investigative and procedural measures are continuing.

Speaking to journalists, PAP member Arman Abovyan linked the operation to the broader political situation in Armenia, including Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's recent visit to Russia. While saying there may not be a direct connection, Abovyan argued that the operation carried political significance and questioned the methods used by law enforcement.

According to the Armenian newspaper Hraparak, the searches are related to a criminal investigation involving alleged fraud. The publication reported that Tsarukyan is also facing separate investigations into alleged tax evasion, fraud, and money laundering.

Tsarukyan's lawyer, Yerem Sargsyan, criticized the deployment of masked and armed officers, arguing that such measures are generally reserved for investigations involving particularly serious crimes or armed criminal groups.

The searches came shortly after Armenia's Prosecutor General's Office requested that the Central Election Commission lift Tsarukyan's parliamentary immunity, a request that has yet to be considered.

During the recent parliamentary election campaign, Pashinyan repeatedly accused opposition figures, including Tsarukyan, of corruption and warned that they could face asset confiscation and arrest.

One of Armenia's wealthiest businessmen, Tsarukyan owns the Multi Group Concern, a conglomerate comprising around 40 companies operating in sectors including construction, agriculture, beverage production, media, and services.

The reported figure of more than 10,000 workers left out of work has not been independently verified by Armenian authoritie