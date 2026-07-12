President Ilham Aliyev extends condolences to Amir of Qatar

12 July 2026 14:44 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has expressed his condolences to Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar.

"Your Highness,

We received with deep sorrow the news of the passing of your father, the distinguished statesman and Father Amir, His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani.

Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani was a great leader of his people who left an indelible mark on the history of the State of Qatar, demonstrated unwavering devotion to his homeland throughout his life and public service, and worked tirelessly for its prosperity.

He also made an exceptional contribution to the establishment and development of the friendly relations and cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the State of Qatar. I remember with the warmest feelings his visits to Azerbaijan and my meetings with him. The cherished memory of His Highness the Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani will always live in our hearts.

Sharing your grief over this profound loss, I extend my deepest condolences to you, all members of your family, and the brotherly people of the State of Qatar, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan.

May Allah rest his soul in peace!,'' the letter reads.