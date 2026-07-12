Euronews highlights Azerbaijan's traditions of multiculturalism and religious tolerance [VIDEO]

12 July 2026 13:07 (UTC+04:00)

Euronews has aired a report titled "How this country's faiths have coexisted for centuries?" focusing on Azerbaijan's long-standing traditions of multiculturalism and interfaith coexistence, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the report, at a time when religious identity has become a source of conflict in many parts of the world, Azerbaijan stands out as a South Caucasus country where Muslim, Christian, and Jewish communities have lived side by side for centuries. Euronews noted that multiculturalism has become an integral part of Azerbaijan's national identity.

The report featured the Catholic Church of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Baku, highlighting the activities of the Catholic community in Azerbaijan and the tradition of cooperation among different religious groups. Representatives of the Catholic Church said that leaders of various religious communities regularly meet and work together on issues of common social importance.

Euronews also showcased the ancient Kish Temple and historic churches in the Gakh region as symbols of Azerbaijan's Christian heritage and religious diversity. The report stressed that these monuments, preserved for centuries, reflect the coexistence of different cultures and beliefs throughout the country's history.

In an interview with Euronews, Ravan Hasanov described the Azerbaijani model as a form of multiculturalism based on mutual trust and respect, implemented both in public life and at the institutional level.

The report further noted that Azerbaijan actively promotes multiculturalism and interfaith dialogue, while the state supports the restoration of mosques, churches, and synagogues. Euronews also highlighted cultural diplomacy projects carried out by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in cooperation with the Vatican Apostolic Library and the Vatican Apostolic Archive, including initiatives aimed at digitizing and restoring historical manuscripts.

The report concluded that in a world increasingly shaped by conflict and fragmentation, examples of dialogue and coexistence are particularly valuable, and in Azerbaijan this approach is reflected not only in official policies but also in everyday life.