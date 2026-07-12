Georgia opens Its first Human Milk Bank in Batumi to support high-risk newborns

12 July 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Georgia has officially opened its first Human Milk Bank at the Iashvili Central Mother and Child Hospital in Batumi, marking a major milestone in the country's maternal and neonatal healthcare system, AzerNEWS reports.

According to Georgia's Ministry of Health, the facility was inaugurated during an official ceremony attended by Mikheil Sarjveladze, Minister of Internally Displaced Persons from the Occupied Territories, Labour, Health and Social Affairs.

Sarjveladze said the establishment of the Human Milk Bank represents an important step toward improving maternal and child healthcare services, particularly by supporting the healthy growth and development of premature and other high-risk newborns.

Ajara Health and Social Protection Minister Nino Nijaradze said the program is expected to make a significant contribution to safeguarding the health of preterm infants and newborns requiring specialized medical care.

According to Nijaradze, the project's primary objectives are to provide safe treatment conditions, promote healthy infant development, and reduce the risk of serious complications such as severe infections and developmental delays.

The Ministry of Health stated that donor breast milk will be provided exclusively to high-risk newborns based on medical indications. Hospitals will receive donor milk through a voucher-based system, ensuring that eligible infants have access to this critical resource under clinical supervision.

The opening ceremony was also attended by members of the Georgian Parliament, representatives of the Ajara government, healthcare institutions, neonatologists, pediatricians, and other medical professionals.