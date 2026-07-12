Israeli defense minister says southern Lebanon "will become Gaza"

12 July 2026 15:25 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Israel Katz has said that southern Lebanon will face the same approach as Gaza, outlining Israel's military strategy along the border, AzerNEWS reports.

"Southern Lebanon will become Gaza. We will apply the Rafah model. We will destroy everything there. And that is what we are doing," Katz said.

The Israeli defense minister stated that infrastructure in the area has already been extensively damaged, adding that homes in 24 villages along the border had been destroyed.

According to Katz, the villages, which he said had existed for centuries and were used by Hezbollah as military bases against Israel, have been demolished.

Katz further claimed that 90% of the houses in those villages no longer exist, estimating that 15,000 to 20,000 homes have been destroyed.